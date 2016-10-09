Brits reveal their main holiday gripe

It appears that Brits are bored of Brits abroad, with nearly nine out of ten (85%) saying they get annoyed with fellow British holidaymakers while away on holiday, a new survey has found.

Travel search engine KAYAK.co.uk has polled the British public and revealed that 58% of Brits find other Brits ‘too drunk and rowdy’ while abroad and a further half (49%) say they don’t believe local customs are respected.

Being unable to control their children (47%) and complaining about everything (37%) also featured highly on the list on holiday gripes.

Other things which irritate Brits about their compatriots whilst abroad included ‘shouting when people don’t understand them’ (30%), not covering themselves up appropriately (17%) and hogging the sun beds (16%). Seven per cent even bemoaned Brits not wearing enough sunscreen.

Suzanne Perry - travel expert at KAYAK, comments: “Holidays are about doing what you want to do – for some people that means exploring and expanding their horizons, whereas for others, it is all about relaxation and having the comforts of home around them.

“A trip away offers a unique opportunity to mix with people you haven’t met before, many of whom may be quite different from yourself. The best advice I can offer is to try and act how you would expect others to – that way, you hopefully won’t go too far wrong.”

Brits searching out fast food while away:

The research found that in many cases Brits seek out the comforts of home as soon as they land. Eight in ten (80%) say that while abroad, they like to eat the same sort of food they do at home. Fifty six per cent eat full English breakfasts whilst on holiday, with 54% eating fast food – rising to 68% for those between the ages of 25-44.

Never leaving the hotel:

A lack of interest in local culture came across strongly in the study. For those that have stayed in a resort, nearly one in ten (9%) admitted that they never even left it on their last holiday, with a further 12% saying they did so just once. It perhaps therefore isn’t surprising that one in five (19%) Brits say they never visit any cultural attractions when on holiday.

What Brits do first:

The research also investigated Brits’ priorities when arriving at their destination. Over a quarter (26%) said that finding Wi-Fi in order to be able to use Facebook and other social channels was their priority when arriving at a hotel. Nineteen per cent of men said finding the nearest pub is a priority, whilst for 11% of Brits it was finding the nearest place which serves British food.