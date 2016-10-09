Search

Brits reveal their main holiday gripe

Drunken behaviour and not controlling children feature high on the list of holiday gripes.

It appears that Brits are bored of Brits abroad, with nearly nine out of ten (85%) saying they get annoyed with fellow British holidaymakers while away on holiday, a new survey has found.

Travel search engine KAYAK.co.uk has polled the British public and revealed that 58% of Brits find other Brits ‘too drunk and rowdy’ while abroad and a further half (49%) say they don’t believe local customs are respected.

Being unable to control their children (47%) and complaining about everything (37%) also featured highly on the list on holiday gripes.

Other things which irritate Brits about their compatriots whilst abroad included ‘shouting when people don’t understand them’ (30%), not covering themselves up appropriately (17%) and hogging the sun beds (16%). Seven per cent even bemoaned Brits not wearing enough sunscreen.

Suzanne Perry - travel expert at KAYAK, comments: “Holidays are about doing what you want to do – for some people that means exploring and expanding their horizons, whereas for others, it is all about relaxation and having the comforts of home around them.

“A trip away offers a unique opportunity to mix with people you haven’t met before, many of whom may be quite different from yourself. The best advice I can offer is to try and act how you would expect others to – that way, you hopefully won’t go too far wrong.”

Brits searching out fast food while away:

The research found that in many cases Brits seek out the comforts of home as soon as they land. Eight in ten (80%) say that while abroad, they like to eat the same sort of food they do at home. Fifty six per cent eat full English breakfasts whilst on holiday, with 54% eating fast food – rising to 68% for those between the ages of 25-44.

Never leaving the hotel:

A lack of interest in local culture came across strongly in the study. For those that have stayed in a resort, nearly one in ten (9%) admitted that they never even left it on their last holiday, with a further 12% saying they did so just once. It perhaps therefore isn’t surprising that one in five (19%) Brits say they never visit any cultural attractions when on holiday.

What Brits do first:

The research also investigated Brits’ priorities when arriving at their destination. Over a quarter (26%) said that finding Wi-Fi in order to be able to use Facebook and other social channels was their priority when arriving at a hotel. Nineteen per cent of men said finding the nearest pub is a priority, whilst for 11% of Brits it was finding the nearest place which serves British food.