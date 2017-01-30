Brick thrown at HGV on M80

A shocked driver had to pull onto the hard shoulder of a busy motorway after youths threw a brick at his lorry.

A gang of youths were spotted throwing the brick from a bridge over the M80 near Haggs at junction 7 last Monday (January 23).

The object struck the fully laden vehicle causing damage. The driver was able to maintain control before driving onto the hard shoulder.

Inspector Thomson from the Divisional Road Policing Unit said: “This type of reckless behaviour is extremely dangerous and has potential fatal consequences for the motorway road users.

“This brick thrown onto the motorway could very easily have went through the window of this vehicle, causing a catastrophic collision. Anyone found acting in such a manner will be robustly dealt with by police and the court system.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the incident to call 101 with crime reference CF0013300117.