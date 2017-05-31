Brand new website on Queensferry Crossing goes live

Enthusiasts will be able to learn about the story of the Queensferry Crossing after a new website went live today.

New and exclusive behind the scenes footage, interviews, state of the art 3D animation and pictures will fill users in on the building of Scotland’s newest construction bridge.

The Queensferry Crossing Arc can be accessed at www.queensferrycrossingarc.co.uk

The bridge was originally due to have opened last December, but it was postponed to May by bad weather hampering construction.

In March, further bad weather also put back the May date.

However, good weather has ensured that the bridge is still on course to open by end of August.

Economy Secretary Keith Brown said: “Excitement and interest in the Queensferry Crossing just keeps building as the project nears completion.

“The new bridge is already fast becoming Scotland’s newest icon and it is fitting that we now have such a fantastic digital archive available to explain how it was built.

“Like many others I have been fascinated to watch footage of the past construction of the Forth Road Bridge over fifty years ago and to see pictures of the building of the Forth Bridge over 125 years ago.

“This website has used some of the latest methods to capture how the Queensferry Crossing has been built and will provide an important record and learning tool for future generations. It’s like an interactive film and picture album rolled into one

“Not only does the website use incredible 3D animations, based on state of the art 3D scanning undertaken of all three Forth bridges, it also has over an hour of video footage and staff interviews explaining construction.

“In addition, the site offers the chance for the public to join in by submitting their pictures of the bridge to form part of this important archive.

“A quick search of social media can’t fail to reveal the legions of amateur and semi-professional photographers out there who have been inspired by the Queensferry Crossing.

“We’ve created an online home for these pictures taken right through construction and into the future as the bridge begins to be used.

“We’ve always said that building a bridge wasn’t the limit to this project, we also need to ensure a learning legacy is forged from the inspirational, iconic Queensferry Crossing. That is the ambition of the Arc.”