Boys are Bremen with confidence

A pair of fit footy fans are making another pilgrimage to their favourite German city by bike to raise cash for three charities.

Chris Cadman, from Bo’ness, and Damian Lord from Hallglen are embarking on a 750-mile round trip to Bremen tomorrow (Friday) and have set a target of completing their gruelling trip within five days.

They won’t be resting up or taking it easy in Bremen, however, as they’ve signed up to do the city’s marathon on Sunday before heading back home.

The pals, who both work for Falkirk Community Trust – Chris as a duty officer in community access to schools, while Damian works in the gym at the Mariner Centre in Camelon – visit Bremen regularly to watch Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga.

Chris said: “I run a Scottish supporters group for Werder Bremen fans and we go to watch them about two or three times a season.

“There’s around 29 of us in the group and we meet up with supporters from all over the world who go to the games. It’s brilliant fun, there’s people who go from the likes of the USA and places like Jordan.

“We’ve been doing it for about seven years now. We watched the German league on TV, decided to go to a Bunbdesliga match, chose a Werder Bremen game, enjoyed it so much and kept going back.”

The boys will be raising money for three charities – the Tartan Army Children’s Fund (TACC), the Tartan Army Sunshine Appeal (TASA) and children’s charity Trauerland in Bremen.

To boost their chances of reaching their £1000 target, Chris (46) and Damian (35) have three signed football jerseys from Falkirk FC, Raith Rovers FC and Werder Bremen FC people can win if they donate £5 or over on the online fundraising page.

Chris added: “We are really looking forward to the trip. It will be hard but it will be worth it if we can raise money for the charities.

“If people do want to donate, if they do it online the money will go straight to these charities and if they donate £5 they could win one of the shirts.

To donate to Chris and Damian’s Falkirk 2 Bremen got to https://mydonate.bt.com/teams/falkirk2bremen.

For more information on the charities they are raising money for visit www.tartan armychildrenscharity.org.uk; www.tasunshineappeal. co.uk; and www.trauerland.org.