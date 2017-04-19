Bowled over by fundraising response at Polmont club

Members and friends of Polmont Bowling Club have raised cash for a vital piece of life-saving equipment – and it’s something they hope they never have to use.

During the 2016/17 season they held dances, raffles and other fundraisers to collect £1969 to purchase a defibrillator and cabinet to be used in an emergency in the Station Road premises.

Members and bar staff have now been trained in its use by First Responder Sam Grieve.

Club president Ian Mitchell, left, thanked everyone for their efforts as the cash was handed over by past president Thomas Hardie, centre, and vice-president John Brownlie.