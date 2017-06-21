Boost for foodbank volunteers

Syngenta employees generously donated 43 boxes of food – amounting to 695kgs – to Falkirk Foodbank.

The collection was instigated by the site partnership team after having read a recent appeal in the Falkirk Herald.

The foodbank also received a cheque for a further £400 which comprised a donation of £200 by the employees who participated in an employee ‘Pound for Pound’ weight loss challenge and a further £200 from the Syngenta Grangemouth employees’ charities fund.

The Foodbank was overwhelmed with the donation saying: “Your generous help will make a real difference to the lives of people in food poverty.”

Syngenta site manager Andrew Tomb said: “Our staff support a number of community projects and I am particularly proud that our team identified this opportunity to work with Falkirk Foodbank and took positive action to help make a difference.”

The photograph shows (left to right) Andi Cowie, Jim Couper, Andrew Tomb (site manager), Brian Johnstone, Diane McGivern, Malcolm Baird and Alastair Blackstock.