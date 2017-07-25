Boost for cycle scheme

The Rotary Club of Falkirk presented Cycling Without Age with a cheque for £650 from funds raised from their recent charitable efforts.

The donation will go towards the organisation’s work to bring more of the specially adapted bikes called trishaws to the district.

Already this year, through a crowdfunding appeal and donations from other organisations, CWA Falkirk has been able to purchase an additional bike and since arriving in mid-June it has already clocked up 300 kilometres around the area.

Cycling Without Age is a volunteer driven project where local people give up their time to visit care homes and take the residents out for cycle rides.

It launched in March this year at Carrondale Care Home, which became the first in Scotland to embrace the initiative.

Communities Along the Carron Association has secured the license to be the lead organisation for the whole of Scotland for the project. Fraser Johnston, the 20-year-old project leader who takes older people on the cycles, said: “We are extremely grateful for this donation from the Rotary Club. The organisation has been a huge supporter from the outset.”

