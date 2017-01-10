Bonnybridge’s postcode is a winner

Six lucky Bonnybridge neighbours are having a grand start to the year after scooping £1000 each.

The Vale of Bonny View residents, who share the postcode FK4 1BN, landed People’s Postcode Lottery’s Daily Prize on Tuesday.

Judie McCourt, People’s Postcode Lottery Ambassador said: “What a great way to start the year with an extra £1000 in your bank account. If you’d like to be in with a chance of winning with your postcode then sign up to play now.”

A minimum of 30 per cent of ticket sales go to charities.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £168 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A project near this week’s winners which has received support from players is Macrobert Arts Centre in Stirling, which was awarded £12,416 last year to enable it to deliver dementia-friendly events in a supportive environment.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.