Bonnybridge mascot is just out of this world

Bonnybridge now has an official mascot – and what else could it be but an alien!

Residents in the town wanted to create some community spirit and launched a competition for schoolchildren to design something that captured the essence of the Bonnybridge.

Following discussions with and support from Facebook residents’ page Bonnybridge Banter, the group and resident Angela Reid decided that the theme of the mascot should be extra terrestrial due to the town’s infamy of attracting UFOs following a number of ‘sightings’.

The winner of the competition was Jessica Budzynska of Bonnybridge Primary School with her design called Baby Bella. Second was Megan Farrell of Antonine primary and third was Niamh O’Donnell St Joseph’s primary.

Wendy Ross, Maureen Hamilton and Anne McIntyre all knitted the mascots and made presentation cards.

Angela said: “I’d like to thank all the children who took part and everyone for their support. The mascot looks great and will bemade into a life-sized mascot now to represent Bonnybridge at local events.”