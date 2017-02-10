Bonnybridge Gala Queen to be unveiled

The village of Bonnybridge will stage a gala day in August for the first time in 14 years.

To launch the event the Gala Queen and members of her entourage was announced last week.

Members of Facebook group Bonnybridge Banter were reminiscing about the good old days and several got together to launch a campaign in November 2015 to re-establish the event.

Since then over £11,000 has been raised for the August 5 Gala Day, including a grant of £3195 from the Lottery Fund.

Now the Gala Queen and her court will be unveiled at Bonnybridge Community Centre and organisers hope to announce it live on the Bonnybridge Gala Day Facebook.

Boys and girls from the local Antonine, Bonnybridge and St Joseph’s primary schools will be chosen to join the retinue.

Arlene Graham, chair of the organising committee said that the Queen, lord and herald will be chosen from primary six pupils, the maid-of-honour, lady-in-waiting and courtier from primary five and the flower girls and page boys from primaries three and four.

There will also be some fairies from each of the schools and nursery and primary seven pupils will be involved.

Treasurer Emily Cowan said: “The support from the community and local businesses has been absolutely amazing. Our total raised is a staggering £11,870.30.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support. We couldn’t have done it without you.”