Bo’ness woman’s firm features in Parliamentary Review

A Bo’ness businesswoman’s firm has been singled out as an example of best practice, featuring in the Parliamentary Review.

The guide showcases some of the UK’s top businesses and Moray Robertson Electrical Services is one of 11 outstanding companies chosen to feature in energy edition of the 2017 review which highlights examples of excellence.

It is a major coup for the Stirling-based firm which was established five years ago by Cherene Robertson, from Bo’ness and her husband Moray. Their services include commercial and industrial electrical installation for a wide portfolio of customers.

Co-director Cherene, who attended Deanburn Primary School and Bo’ness Academy, said: “I’m so proud of Moray and the whole team at MRES. Being part of the Parliamentary Review demonstrates just how far we’ve come since starting up the company five years ago.”

Moray said: “It’s a real honour for us to appear in the review which is read by thousands of industry experts.

“As such a young company, we were surprised to be included but delighted that our company’s core values and commitment to raise standards have been recognised in this way.”

The Robertsons attended a gala dinner at the Palace of Westminster to mark the release of the prestigious publication.

The firm features in the first Parliamentary Review of the Energy sector which demonstrates the progress being made by UK businesses to battle climate change and energy waste.