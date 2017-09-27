Blueprint for change in village

Kincardine is on the verge of an exciting transformation with a series of action plans giving local organisations a blueprint to boost the village as a tourism destination, and reconnect it to the banks of the River Forth by developing the “Kincardine Triangle”.

The plans have emerged from a £40,000 four-day GoForth Kincardine Charrette, which the Coalfields Regeneration Trust organised with the backing of the Scottish Government and Fife Council.

Around 200 local people joined a team of architects, planners, artists and traffic consultants to discuss revitalising Kincardine in the wake of the loss of Longannet Power Station.

The plan states: “Kincardine’s waterfront is a fantastic opportunity for significant positive change. It can be a destination as well as a route linking other places with attractions of its own including its archaeology, nature and boat activity and its great views of the bridges and the Forth valley.”

Local resident Janice McLauchlin said: “I feel more excited for the village than at any time in the last 30-odd years. The report has highlighted loads of opportunities and created a real buzz about the place.”