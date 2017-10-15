Blue Grass in the Green Room

A musical medley spanning everything from American Blue Grass to European Folk and Gaelic will be on offer at Falkirk’s Callendar House on Sunday, October 29.

The free afternoon concert is being given by the young musicians of the Falkirk Traditional Music Project, who will perform in the House’ Green Room - free - from 2pm till 3.30pm.

They will perform on a mixture of instruments including fiddle, accordion, mandolin and whistle.

The tearoom will be open for anyone seeking refreshments - and lunch is an option too.