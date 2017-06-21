Blok stars rock Grangemouth High School

The talented youngsters of Blok Dance group put on another amazing show at Grangemouth High School last night – and their parents got in on the action too.

Featuring displays and routines from three separate age groups, including dances choreographed by the children themselves, the event entertained a packed hall of family and friends.

Blok dance teacher Nicola Curwood had a surprise up her sleeve for her young students, when she invited their mums and dads onto the stage and the parents proceeded to perform a flawless dance routine which they had secretly been working on for weeks.