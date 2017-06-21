Search

Blok stars rock Grangemouth High School

The Blok Dance crew get ready to entertain the crowd at Grangemouth High School

The talented youngsters of Blok Dance group put on another amazing show at Grangemouth High School last night – and their parents got in on the action too.

Featuring displays and routines from three separate age groups, including dances choreographed by the children themselves, the event entertained a packed hall of family and friends.

Blok dance teacher Nicola Curwood had a surprise up her sleeve for her young students, when she invited their mums and dads onto the stage and the parents proceeded to perform a flawless dance routine which they had secretly been working on for weeks.