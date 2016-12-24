Blair’s dream day on the buses...

A little boy with a love of buses enjoyed a special festive day out thanks to the drivers at First Midland Bluebird’s Larbert depot.

Two-year-old Blair Sheret, who has spina bifida, was made guest of honour at the base, where he met Father Christmnas and was taken on a special trip in the team’s own Santa Bus – a classic Midland Bluebird vehicle, complete with decorations and cuddly reindeers.

The day was organised after Blair’s mum Claire asked if he could visit the depot to fulfil one of his dreams.

She said: “From the moment he could express himself, Blair would talk about buses. He shouts ‘bus, bus’ when he sees the First buses passing the house.

“He would get so excited and now I go on buses with him all the time because he loves them so much. We thought it would be nice if he could visit the depot and were delighted when the team invited him along.”

After receiving toys from the depot’s social committee, Blair and his family were driven around Falkirk in the Santa Bus, to the delight of local people, who waved back at the excited youngster as he went past.

Afterwards, Claire said: “We would like to thank everyone here for their kindness and for the lovely gifts they gave Blair. He’s an amazing boy who is always happy and doesn’t let his disability bother him.”