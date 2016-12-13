Birthday celebrations lead to donation

Strathcarron Hospice has received a donation for more than £620 thanks to staff at a local opticians.

Specsavers in Falkirk celebrated its 25th anniversary with a week of events including the chance to win one of ten pairs of designer specs.

Staff also held a week-long raffle with the chance to win fantastic prizes including a pair of state-of-the-art Phonak hearing aids worth £2995, a signed Falkirk FC shirt and Specsavers gift vouchers.

The money raised was presented to Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, by store director Zander McNaughton.

Zander said: “We had a spectacular week celebrating our 25th anniversary with staff and customers.

“The icing on the cake was being able to donate a great sum to a vital cause on our doorstep.”

Pictured are Michelle Devine, Louise Golding and Zander McNaughton from Specsavers in Falkirk with the cheque.