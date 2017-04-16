Billy ‘meats’ his match in TV veggie critic

An amateur chef proved the simple, well crafted “meat and potatoes” approach can still stand out next to all the fancy dishes in Masterchef 2017.

Grangemouth’s Billy Meikle used his culinary skills to reach the quarterfinals of this year’s show, but sadly found himself up against it last week.

Thanks to his uncomplicated creations, cheery personality and uncanny resemblance to telly chat show host James Corden, Billy became a cult favourite with fans of the long running BBC show.

The former Grangemouth High School pupil, who works as a call centre manager, impressed highly critical judges and hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode with his delicious fish and chips, complete with curry dipping sauce, and his tasty Beef Wellington dish.

Unfortunately for Billy the potato risotto he slaved over last week was not to the liking of food critic William Sitwell, who just happened to be experimenting with vegetarianism at that time.

A real case of someone’s particular taste winning out over the sheer tastiness which Billy could have served up if he had been given free rein and access to meat.