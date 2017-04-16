Bill needs a quiet loving home

Bill is an outgoing cat who loves attention and is looking for a new home - but it has to be somewhere away from noisy children and busy roads.

He has to take tablets for a thyroid problem, so likes the quiet life - but he also likes twining around people’s legs so needs an owner who’s steady on their feet.

Most of all he likes to curl up and have an nice nap on someone’s lap.

He’s in the care of Cats Protection at the moment, but would be happiest in a caring forever home of his own.

If you could be the person to make Bill happy contact 01506 298107, www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian, or visit the rehoming day, Saturday, April 22, 1- 3pm, Newyearfield Farm Community Centre, Hawk Brae, Livingston.