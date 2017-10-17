Big hearted bowler raises £7000

A champion bowler with terminal cancer played 20 games in one day for charity.

Jim Webb was diagnosed in 2015 and given just four weeks to live.

But since the devastating news the battling 67-year-old grandad from Greenhill in High Bonnybridge has beaten the odds and continued to make every day count.

Last month he raised £7000 by completing a ‘bowlathon’ challenge that took him from his home club in Allandale, across Falkirk district to Kilsyth and Cumbernauld and on to Glasgow.

His opening match, against Allandale President Sheena Hutchison, started at 7.30am and he deliver his last wood at Victoria Park in Glasgow exactly 12 hours later.

The marathon left Jim exhausted - but delighted five cancer charities including Strathcarron Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and The Beatson, where he goes every four weeks for treatment, will benefit.

Jim, a former regional sales manager with bus builders Alexander Dennis Limited in Camelon, has been a member of Allandale for 33 years.

He has won the Singles Championship three times, is its only member to win the Stirlingshire Singles title and has represented Stirlingshire County.

He said: “Having the first match at my favourite green was a great way to start, but I enjoyed every game during the course of the day. I was exhausted at the end of it all, but just being able to give these great causes some financial support made it all worthwhile.

“I might not be well, but my attitude is there is always someone somewhere else worse off than me so if I can do something to help them while I can I will.

“I have a tattoo on my arm that says ‘Never Give Up Without A Fight’ and that’s what I see every morning and that’s what inspires me every day. I tell myself that as long as I’m able I’m going to get involved in more fundraisers.”

Jim was supported all the way on the day by his son Craig, daughter Laura, his three grandchildren Ryan, Chloe and Adam and his partner, Carol and her grandson, Cooper.

He said: “It was great to have them with me, and I’d like to thank my main sponsors All Commercial Parts from Hillington and everyone else who made a donation.”