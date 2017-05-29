Big day was out of this world

Grangemouth’s Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre celebrated its first quarter of a century in existence with a fun packed day for all.

The popular nature reserve, operated by Scottish Wildlife Trust, celebrated the past 25 years – and looked forward to the next 25 – on Saturday as it unveiled a new mural designed by Grangemouth and Falikirk high school pupils.

Two Grangemouth students, Callum Mack (13) and Izzy Scott (12) were part of the design team and joined ranger Clare Toner, Scottish environment minister Roseanna Cunningham and Scottish Wildlife Trust chairman Robin Harper to mark the milestone.

The centre, located near Wood Street, was opened in 1992 by Mastermind presenter Magnus Magnusson, who planted a tree to mark the occasion.

Five years ago his daughter, newscaster Sally Magnusson, planted a tree of her own to celebrate the centre’s 20th birthday.