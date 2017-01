Falkirk’s Strathcarron Hospice shop will be holding a massive clearance sale of stock from Wednesday to Saturday next week.

The sale will take place in the Howgate Centre’s community hub space, located next to the Strathcarron shop, between 10am and 4pm on each of the four days.

There will be bargains aplenty, including all clothing £1 and all men’s suits £2.

Head along to help yourself and a good cause at the same time.