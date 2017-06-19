Big changes ahead for villages

Drop-in sessions are being held to allow residents to have their say on the future of their communities.

People living in the Avonbridge, Standburn and surrounding rural areas are being urged to get involved in a public consultation process which will lead to a new Community Plan for the area that will be produced this summer.

The ambitious programme is being driven by Avonbridge and Standburn Community Council with funding support from the Scottish Government’s CARES scheme.

The new plan will reflect local people’s wishes and priorities for the area where they live and work, addressing issues which affect people’s lives at present, but also looking forward to up to 20 years ahead for the needs of the next generation.

The plan’s contents will guide how money from the recently-established EDF-ER Burnhead Moss Wind Farm Community Fund is allocated as it will provide around £35,000 annually to Avonbridge and Standburn for many years to come.

Every household in the area should have received copies of an explanatory leaflet and survey form.

Tonight’s drop-in session is being held in Avonbridge Community Hall until 7.30pm, with another taking place tomorrow in Drumbowie Primary School from 3.30-7.30pm.

The consultation ends on Saturday, June 24.

Falkirk-based consultants GWCMS Ltd is carrying out the consultation exercise to prepare the Community Plan.