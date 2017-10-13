Bield Housing care homes to close

Concern has been raised after a leading provider of housing for the elderly announced its decision to withdraw from care home services in Bo’ness and beyond.

Bield Housing will close the Woodlands home on Kinneil Drive in March 2018 as well as its site at the West Port in Linlithgow plus the rest of its remaining ten care homes.

There are 11 places at Woodlands which will go but the retirement development at Dean Court next to the site is unaffected, the firm said.

The housing provider added it planned to end care home provision by the summer of 2018 but stated in a letter to clients that it would aim to help families and find alternatives before the deadline.

Councillor David Aitchison admitted it was a “concern” and the support of the family and residents was important.

In a statement on its website the company said it was a “last-resort” decision which was “in its best interests for the long-term future and sustainability of the organisation.”

Brian Logan, chief executive of Bield Housing and Care, said: “We are aware of the serious impact these changes will make to people who use our services, their families and our staff.

“Those impacted by the changes have been advised and in the coming weeks and months we will be holding consultation meetings to communicate the reasons for the decision and discuss what options are available to those affected – with the aim of minimising the impact as far as possible.”

Dr Donald MacAskill, of industry body Scottish Care, said: “The loss of a significant player like Bield is illustrative of difficulties.

“Increasingly, our members are finding care home provision is unsustainable.”