Bid to stage an Orange march in Larbert

Around 70 members of the Loyal Orange Institution of Scotland aim to stage a march through Larbert on Saturday, March 4.

The deadline for comments on the application for the planned early evening event has closed, and it is now under consideration by Falkirk Council.

The proposed route of the march, which would begin at 5pm, is stated as being from Stewart field park on to Main Street, then on to Maclachlan Street, Lamond View, Muirfield Road, Valeview and Carronview before ending at Crownest Park on James Street.

Those aiming to take part in the procession are from the Loyal Orange organisation’s Falkirk Orange and Purple District 36.