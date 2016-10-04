Best young dentist award

Members of Forth Valley Dental Committee (FVDC) gathered in the Park Hotel last week to reward the area’s best young dentist.

The Herd Medal, named in memory of well-respected dentist brothers Douglas and Ian Herd, was presented to the year’s most exceptional dental trainee Katie MacDonald.

Professionals, including FVDC member Charles Macdonald and Gordon Morson, joined the Herd brothers’ widows Angela and Ann at the Camelon Road hotel to present Katie with her medal for outstanding vocational trainee of the year.

Gordon Murphy, secretary of the Forth Valley Dental Committee, said: “Both Douglas and Ian were well known dentists within their local communities in Stirling and Grangemouth and in the profession.

“The dental committee created the Herd Medal in memory of their work and professionalism.”