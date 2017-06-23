Behind the scenes look at the circus

Falkirk’s favourite circus is back with a brand new production for 2017 and a rare opportunity to see behind the scenes.

Zippo’s circus presents Jigit – celebrating the show’s “sensational” new equestrian and “fearless” acrobatic marvels.

The event will be at the Falkirk Stadium from Tuesday, June 27 to Sunday, July 2 and on Wednesday, June 28 there is a free open house at the circus from 11am to noon.

Visitors will have the chance to look around the circus, ask staff how the show is set up and organised, and meet the beautiful horses in their stables and play area.

The circus’ founder and director Martin ‘Zippo’ Burton said: “People often ask us how the show is organised, as well as where our wonderful horses live and how they’re trained and transported.

“So we’re opening the doors and welcoming everyone in for a free look-round.

“Circus staff will be on hand to answer questions about every aspect.

“It’s free of charge, but we’d like to know in advance how many people to expect at our Open House, so please let us know ahead of the day if you can come.”

Email opendoor@zippos.co.uk or ask at the circus ticket office.

Highlights include acrobatic Cossack riding from Kazakhstan courtesy of the Khadikov Jigit Riders;​ ​and returning by popular demand Zippo’s 21st Century ‘Jigits’ – the legendary Lucius Troupe, Brazilian motorbike daredevils in the Globe of Death.

Plus comic hilarity, the swinging trapeze, an amazing African contortionist, real knife throwing and much more, all presented by the world’s greatest Ringmaster Norman Barrett MBE.

Performance times and discount tickets at www.​s​cotlandsfavouritecircus.scot​ or book on 0871 210 2100​.