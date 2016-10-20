Beat bogus callers by following ‘Three Cs rule’

With the clocks going back on Sunday, October 30, and darker nights coming, Scottish Water is urging customers to help stop bogus callers by using our three Cs rule to beat these callous conmen.

Scottish Water is reminding customers, including vulnerable and elderly people, that if we knock on your door, check our photo ID and follow our three Cs rule, CARD, CHECK and CALL.

Card – Anyone calling on behalf of Scottish Water, whether it is a Scottish Water employee or a contractor working on our behalf in your area, will always carry a photo ID card or letter. You should always ask callers to pass their ID card or letter through the letterbox so that you can check their identity.

Check – Check the ID card carefully: Is the photo on the ID card the same as the person at the door? Has the card been tampered with in any way? If you are not confident that they are a genuine caller, then send them away!

Call – If you are in any doubt about the caller’s identity, before you open the door please call our Customer Helpline on 0800 0778778 and we can help you confirm the caller is genuine. We advise customers to contact utility companies by using phone numbers found in telephone directories or the internet, but not from ID cards or letters, because these could be false.

Don’t be fooled by bogus callers! If you are in any doubt, do not open your door and allow the caller access.

Mr Peter Farrer, Scottish Water’s Chief Operating Officer, said: “Scottish Water works in local communities across Scotland every day of the year. Our own workers are highly visible and unfortunately there are occasionally people who take advantage of the essential work we do by posing as bogus water employees.

“So we would like to remind all our customers of our essential advice – if we knock on your door, check our photo ID and follow our Three C’s rule: Card – Check – Call.

“All our employees, and anyone working on our behalf, carry photo ID which they will happily show on request – so don’t let anyone in to your home until you are sure of their identity”.

Mr Farrer added: “If you are on your own or feel you need more support then call a neighbour or a friend, and if you are at all worried or unconvinced by a caller, then please contact the police straight away. The advice is easy to remember – just 3 C’s – Card, Check and Call.”

Michael Roberts, Chief Executive, Water UK, said: “The water industry’s message to consumers about bogus callers remains simple – if in doubt, keep them out. This crime targets the most vulnerable people in society, and the whole industry is committed to tackling it.

“All water company employees and their contractors carry identification and they will be happy to show this to you. Please check the identification before letting anyone into your home.”

In a bid to help protect customers against bogus callers, Scottish Water is again offering an Anti-Bogus Caller Pack which contains a personal electronic alarm, window sensor, door viewer, UV marker pen and guard bar.

Packs are available to the first 50 customers contacting Scottish Water by emailing customermarketing@scottishwater.co.uk or writing to us quoting Bogus Caller Pack, Customer Marketing, PO Box 8855 Edinburgh EH10 6YQ.

Further information is available on our website www.scottishwater.co.uk/boguscaller and www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe

