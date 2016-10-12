BB rendezvous at Falkirk Wheel after marathon effort

Nine members of staff from the Larbert-based Boys’ Brigade team cycled, paddled and ran from various locations in Scotland to meet at the Falkirk Wheel recently.

Part of the Diamond Duke of Edinburgh Challenge saw members use the waterways and footpaths of the Forth and Clyde and Union Canals to cover a combined 150km to raise cash to support vulnerable young people. BB training and development officer Alan Hunter, who walked eight kilometres along the Forth and Clyde canal to the Falkirk Wheel as part of the challenge, said: “It was a superb effort by the team in somewhat tough conditions. ‘Adventure Begins Here’ is the BB strapline and it’s only fitting that the staff team lives up to this. Supporting more young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, is something we are passionate about. Last year, more than 150 BB young people achieved Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and I hope our challenge can help even more attain these alongside our other youth awards.” The Diamond Challenge was set up in celebration of the Duke of Edinburgh’s 60th anniversary and helps transform lives across the UK.