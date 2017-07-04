BB centre marks 70 years

The Boys’ Brigade Scottish headquarters in Larbert has received a visit from its local MSP to celebrate its 70th year as a national centre.

Michael Matheson, MSP for Falkirk West, visited Carronvale House, the national training and recreation centre for The Boys’ Brigade in Scotland.

Michael met director for the BBs in Scotland John Sharp, centre manager Keith Morrison, and staff at the house who help ensure the facility can be used by BB young people, adult volunteers and the local community including Ladeside Primary School and Stenhousemuir FC’s community teams.

Mr Matheson said: “My visit gave me a renewed appreciation for the work our uniformed youth organisations do to provide opportunities for young people and to invest in volunteers.

“I have no doubt that they will continue to maintain strong links with the local community and that this excellent facility will continue to serve them well for many years to come.”