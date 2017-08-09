Banknock pupils entertain care home clients

Have your say

Bankier Primary School in Banknock and Bankview Care Home have a long standing partnership.

Pupils visit the home once a month to work with residents on crafts and in the garden.

The school orchestra and choir perform regularly and the Burns’ poetry winners visit once a year to entertain residents.

This month the children have been busy helping the residents with plant potting and have entertained them with music, singing and playing instruments.

The residents are very fond of the visits from Bankier Primary School, the children interact very well with everyone in the home and have built up great relationships with the residents and staff.

The activities co-ordinators within the home are always looking for new ideas for their visits and have recently introduced singalong bingo with a range of prizes for the winners.

Residents are also regular visitors to the school attending, concerts, assemblies and sporting events.