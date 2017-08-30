Baking can be a recipe for success for Beatson

Scottish baking superstar Helen Vass has teamed up with the Beatson Cancer Charity to launch its latest fundraising campaign.

The champion of the popular BBC2 programme The Bake Off: Crème de la Crème’is calling on locals who have been touched by the support provided by the Beatson in Glasgow to put their baking skills to the test to raise vital funds for patients and their families who are affected by cancer.

Whether you’re a bold baker or more of a budding cake taster, the charity is encouraging everyone to get together this summer with friends, family or colleagues to hold a Big Beatson Bake Off, serving up everything from buns and baps, cupcakes and cookies to flans and fruitcakes, to raise as much money as possible for the Beatson and its related facilities.

Helen, who is a pastry chef at The Three Chimneys restaurant in Skye, said: “I am honoured to be fronting Beatson Cancer Charity’s Big Beatson Bake Off as my father had been looked after at the Beatson before he passed away.

“The Beatson Cancer Charity really goes above and beyond to provide patients and their families with support in so many different ways, and I would like to recognise the poignant work they do to help everyone, no matter what stage they are at in their journey.

“I would like to encourage as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves and get baking – let’s fundraise for this fantastic charity together.”

All funds raised from the event will help the charity provide vital specialist staff posts including nursing, radiography, physics and research based staff as well as funding enhanced medical equipment, innovative service developments, research projects and educational initiatives to support the new patients who attend the Beatson and its related facilities each year.

To order your Big Beatson Bake Off kit, visit www.bigbeatsonbakeoff.org or call 0141 212 0505.