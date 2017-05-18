Bakers Greggs ready to serve customers in Denny

Greggs will open their latest store in Denny tomorrow.

The bakery store in Stirling Street is creating nine jobs.

Shop manager Sarah Cook said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

The store will offer a range of food and drinks, as well as having seating to allow customers to enjoy their food inside the shop.

It will be open from 6.30am-6pm Monday to Friday, 7.30am-5.30pm on Saturday and 8am-4.30pm on Sunday.

Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Denny and provide our valued customers with a modern and convenient new shop. We hope our new and existing customers enjoy the wide range of products on offer, whether they’re grabbing a hot cup of coffee, a freshly-made sandwich or a delicious savoury or sweet treat.”