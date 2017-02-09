Bairns get the chance to change future

Falkirk Council wants to know what YOU think are the main issues for future development over the next 20 years.

A three-month consultation has been launched where local residents will have a chance to have their say about issues affecting jobs, housing and community facilities throughout the area in advance of publication of its local development plan.

Councillor Dennis Goldie said: “It is really important that everyone makes their views and opinions known so that the final plan reflects the real wishes of our local communities.”

Once consultation is completed, the final local development plan will form a final blueprint for economic growth, planning and development across the area. The final version is expected to be adopted by the council in January 2020.

Key areas for discussion include where new housing developments should be sited for 1500 new homes, how to adjust to changing shopping habits and the way this will affect town centres, the way forward to develop high quality places to live, work and visit where businesses should be encouraged to locate and expand and in what sectors.

Councillor Goldie, the council’s spokesperson for economic development said: “Our area has seen significant growth over the past 20 years and has brought many benefits as well as many challenges for local communities.

“Future planning for the next 20 years is essential so that our communities can maximise the opportunities that growth brings while balancing this with appropriate development.”

The consultation period lasts until Friday, May 5 with a series of roadshows to show the proposals with a chance to speak to council representatives at Denny Library, Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Slamannan Community Education Centre, Bonnybridge Community Education Centre, Greenpark Community Education Centre, Polmont, Grangemouth Community Education Centre, Tesco Redding, Ettrick Dochart Community Hall, Hallglen, Maddiston Community Education Centre, Bothkennar Primary School, Skinflats, Tesco Bo’ness, Larbert Library, The Power Station, Whitecross, Howgate Centre, Falkirk and Airth Community Hall.