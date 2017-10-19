Badger caught napping in home

Scottish SPCA staff were surprised when they discovered a wild badger sleeping in a house at Beecraigs Country Park.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called to the property in Linlithgow yesterday (Wednesday) after the badger had snuck in through the cat flap and made himself comfy on the cat bed.

And the animal was not amused when staff tried to move him from his slumber.

Animal Rescue Officer Connie O’Neil said: “I got a surprise when I arrived at the property and saw a badger having a nap!

“He had gotten in through the cat flap and had eaten all the cat food before going for a sleep on the cat bed.

“He didn’t seem too happy when I tried to move him but I was able to slide the cat bed round and it was then that the badger noticed the back door was open so made a run for it!”

Scottish SPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said, “It is highly unusual for a wild badger to enter a house and we would urge anyone to immediately contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 should they find one in an unusual place.

“Like all wild animals badgers can be aggressive when injured or cornered so we would advise not to go near or touch them without giving us a call first.”

