Baby of the Week: Thea Ella Hunter

Thea Ella Hunter was born at 6.32pm on June 27 in Forth Valley Royal Hospital weighing 8lb 7½oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Veronica Hunter (33) comes from Polmont and works in administration in Edinburgh, while dad Stuart Hunter (34) comes from Banknock and is an area manager for Scottish Power. The couple live in Reddinghmuirhead with Thea and their first child Esme (2).

THE PREGNANCY: Veronica’s pregnancy was straight forward and she was in good health throughout.

THE BIRTH: After her experience with Esme two years ago, Veronica was cool, calm and collected – even doing housework before heading into the hospital to have Thea. The birth was fine and mother and daughter left hospital the very next day.

THE NAME: Stuart and Veronica were looking for a name that would compliment first child Esme and they both liked Thea. Ella comes from letters from the forenames of Veronica’s twin sister and Stuart’s sister.

THE GRANDPARENTS: Thea is the fourth grandchild for Pat and Vera Crosbie of Polmont and Hugh and Patricia Hunter of Banknock.

THANKS: Veronica thanks her twin sister Mary-Louise Scott, who was pregnant at the same time, and her mum Vera for their help and support.