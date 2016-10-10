Baby of the Week: James Christopher Myhill

James Christopher Myhill was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital at 5.02pm on June 9, 2016, weighing 8lbs 1oz.

THE PARENTS: Mum Catherine Myhill (31) comes from Stenhousemuir and works as a secretary, while dad John Myhill (35) is orginally from Reading, England and works as an accounts manager. The couple live in Stenhousemuir with James and daughter Ashleigh (2), who was also a Falkirk Herald Baby of the Week.

THE PREGNANCY: Catherine was happy and healthy carrying James.

THE BIRTH: James came into the world three weeks early via an emergency C-section, but was none the worse for wear.

THE BABY: James is a happy, smiling wee boy.

THE NAME: The couple both liked the name James and Christopher was the name of John’s late father.

THE GRANDPARENTS: James is the second grandchild for Ronald and Helen Wright of Stenhousemuir and the seventh for Linda Myhill.

THANKS: Catherine thanked Doctor Holmes and Cathy at FVRH for helping her throughout her pregnancy.