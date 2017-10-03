Award for SOS crew’s heroics

The selfless exploits of a merchant ship’s captain and crew during the rescue of 900 refugees have been recognised by a national maritime charity.

Captain Jamie Wilson, from Maddiston, and the sailors aboard his ship Deep Vision carried out nine separate rescue missions over the course of four days in January and February to save hundreds of refugees – many of them children – from a watery grave.

Deep Vision, owned by Norway’s DeepOcean AS, had been engaged in inspection work in the Mediterranean near Libya when the urgent SOS came in.

At the time Captain Wilson said: “I am proud of the efforts of the Deep Vision’s crew – especially the rescue boat crew – in what were very difficult and emotional circumstances.”

This week the Shpwrecked Mariners’ Society presented and Individual Commendation to Captain Wilson, who already has a Merchant Navy Medal, at the charity’s national awards ceremony. He was commended for providing essential support to emergency services and responding promptly and professionally to distress messages.

The crew of Deep Vision also had to contend with an increased security threat level while in Libyan waters, so the additional pressures on the crew were considerable.

Commodore Malcolm Williams, chief executive of the society, said: “Captain Jamie Wilson led his crew with immense dedication and professionalism, exercising high standards of seamanship and upholding the finest traditions of the sea in going to the aid of those in danger.”