Award for elderly care

An organisation which goes out of its way to ensure isolated older people feel a part of the community has been rewarded for its efforts.

Grangemouth Community Care, based at the town’s Talbot House, in Talbot Street, won Age Scotland’s Services for Older People Award 2017 following a ceremony at Perth Concert Hall earlier this month.

Age Scotland chief executive Keith Robson said: “Grangemouth Community Care provide transport to and from the service to give an opportunity for attendees to socialise and dramatically improve their quality of life.

“What’s even more astounding is this service is run by volunteers, who all work tirelessly to make difference to the lives of vulnerable older people in Grangemouth.”

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald said: “This award is testament to the work put in by co-ordinator Anne Lowe and all of the volunteers who work incredibly hard to make the service the success it is.

“It goes without saying that services like Grangemouth Community Care can be a lifeline to older people and I am immensely proud to have an organisation like Grangemouth Community Care providing an award winning service in my constituency.”

According to GCC co-ordinator Anne Lowe the transport link the organisation provides to take people to the range of independence and self-esteem-boosting activities, events and support available at Talbot House is vital because it prevents social exclusion which can lead to serious health problems.