Asda knocks another 2ppl off on unleaded

Asda today (Wednesday, October 4) announced that it will be dropping the price of unleaded by up to 2ppl bringing prices down to a new national price cap of 113.7ppl, due to further decreases in the wholesale market on unleaded.

Effective from tomorrow (Thursday, October 5), motorists will benefit from cheaper fuel as Asda again continues to be the first retailer to cut fuel prices and will be welcomed by millions of drivers across the country.

As the only retailer to have a national price cap in place, no driver will pay more than 113.7ppl on Unleaded and 116.7ppl on diesel for their fuel at any Asda filling station no matter where they fill up.

Asda’s Head of Petrol Trading Dave Tyrer said: “Today’s latest move shows that Asda is once again leading the way in reducing the price at the pumps. We were the first supermarket to go with a 2ppl cut last week and further decreases in the wholesale market on unleaded means we can bring the price cap down a further 2ppl from 115.7 to 113.7ppl on unleaded.”

AA fuel spokesman Luke Bosdet commented: “Once again, Asda has come to the rescue of drivers who were facing a miserable start to the autumn - caught between rising road fuel bills with winter making cars more thirsty and other retailers dragging their feet on price cuts, as they did in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.”