Are you brave enough to be a Strathcarron Beardie Bairn?

Charity head shaves are very popular as fundraisers with both sexes ... but if you’re a man you might like to consider becoming a Beardie Bairn.

Strathcarron Hospice has newly launched its campaign for October, and it involves growing rather than shedding hair - all in a good cause.

The organisers are making it clear from the outset that it doesn’t need to be an “ordinary” beard, so you could have a contest to see who can grow the longest beard - or develop the most interesting moustache.

It’s suggested: “You could get quite creative and style, colour or decorate your beard in a quirky way - it’s entirely up to you!

“Be a brave Beardie Bairn, step out of your comfort zone and at the same time raise funds in aid of Strathcarron by getting sponsored for your bravery.”

BrewDog in Stirling helped to launch the campaign, and it will be hosting a special Beardie Bairns evening on October 13, when the Freehounds Barber Club will be doing beard trims and providing tips on fancy beard-growing in exchange for donations - full details for the evening are are on Brewdog Stirling’s FB page.

On a practical note Strathcarron notes that for beard-growers there’s also the attraction of not having to bother shaving for a while.

Registration is free and you can take part as an individual or a team.

To register for Beardie Bairns visit www.strathcarronhospice.net/beardy-bairns-2017 or contact the Hospice Fundraising Team on 01324 826222.