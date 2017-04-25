Appeal to help trace photo of old friend

A Nairn woman is hoping readers may be able to help track down a photograph of a former family friend.

Chrissie MacKinnon (96) was saddened when she discovered recently that she had lost the only photo she had of Thomas Hamilton, who had lived in Bo’ness until his death.

He was the manager of the Hippodrome cinema from 1945 until 19561 but searches of the cinema archives by her family has failed to produce any images of him.

Mrs MackKinnon’s son, Ian McCook, is now appealing for anyone who may have a photograph of Thomas to get in touch. He can be contacted by emailing ian@1architects.com.

Ian said: “We would be grateful if anyone can help with this.”