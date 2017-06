Organisers of Camelon Mariner’s Day are appealing for the return of one of their banners.

It was hanging on Lock 16 giving the date and time of the event.

However, around 7am on Sunday, June 11. two men were seen walking with it near to Falkirk High School.

The banner cost around £60 and was paid for from fundraising that the organising committee carry out annually so the event can go ahead.