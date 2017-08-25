Appeal for news of missing man Stephen Martin

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Stephen Martin (58), last seen in Carronshore yesterday morning.

He is 5ft 8ins with blue/green eys, has receding collar-length fair/brown hair and has “tribal” style tattooes on both shoulders.

When last seen, around 11.30am on Thursday, he was wearing a blue-grey T-shirt with navy bands on the arms, dark beige shorts and flip-flops.

Stephen is believed to be using a silver Mitzubishi hybrid car, registration SO15BZG, and may have travelled to the North or North-West of Scotland, and may make use of electric car-charging points along the way.

Police spokesman Sergeant Roddy Swan said: “Stephen’s family are concerned about him leaving without saying where he has gone.

“If anyone can provide any information, or has seen Stephen or his car, please phone 101 and quote incident No 2962 of August 24.

“If Stephen sees this message, I would ask that he also phone to let us and his family know that he is safe and well”.