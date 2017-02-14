Appeal for missing 70-year-old

Police have issued another appeal for information on the whereabouts of a pensioner who has been missing since Friday.

George Stevenson was reported missing after last being seen in the Kemper Avenue area at 11pm on Friday (February 10) and has failed to return to his home in Glenfuir Court or contact any family or friends in that time.

Concern is now increasingly growing for his welfare and officers are asking local residents to check their outbuildings, sheds and garages for any sign of him, or anyone with information who can assist police with their inquiries to come forward.

Mr Stevenson is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with thinning hair on top and longer hair at the back and sides.

He is believed to be wearing a green tammy hat, black jacket, long cardigan, blue and white checked shirt, black jeans and khaki-coloured trainers.

Inspector Catherine Sharkey from Falkirk Police Station said: “George has now been missing over the entire weekend and part of this week without being seen or heard from and so far our inquiries have not led us to establish his whereabouts.

“Anyone who knows where he is, or who has seen him since Friday evening, is asked to please contact police immediately.

“We would also urge George to make contact with ourselves, or with his family and friends, and confirm he is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.