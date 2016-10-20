Appeal after pets dumped

The hunt is on to track down whoever dumped a rabbit and two gerils in Linlithgow.

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after it was alerted on Sunday that the animals had been discovered in separate cages at Mill Lade between St Ninian’s Road and Lade Court.

The animals are now in the care of the charity’s animal rescue and rehoming centre in Lanarkshire.

Inspector Alistair Adams said: “We believe the animals were dumped here between 2pm and 3pm.

“Both wire, indoor cages were not adequately sheltered and the animals were left without food or water.

“To dump any animal in this way is cruel and callous and they would have been exposed to a potential dog or fox attack.

“We’re appealing to anyone in the area with information as to who may have owned these pets to contact us urgently on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.