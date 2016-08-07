Anya in a spin over place at dance school

A young girl’s dancing dream came a step closer after she was accepted into a prestigious academy.

Anya Phillips (12) was delighted when her bid for a place at the renowned Dance School of Scotland was successful.

The youngster is the second of five sisters who have all danced almost as soon as they could walk.

Currently a pupil with Central Scotland Ballet School, Anya, who has just completed P7 at Maddiston Primary School, is looking forward to her new adventure which starts later this month.

She will be a boarder at the facility which is part of Knightswood Secondary School in Glasgow.

As well as having to do a full academic curriculum, she will have 90 minutes a day specialist dance tuition during school hours, followed by two and a half hours of dance classes after school five days a week.

Mum Fiona said: “I am so happy and proud of her – but also a little anxious about her leaving home. It will be very strange not having her here with us during the week.

“However, it’s a great opportunity and Anya can’t wait to get started.”

The rigorous audition process saw only 16 youngsters accepted into S1 at the dance school.

Anya, who lives with her family in Hallglen, hopes that it will eventually lead to her becoming a professional ballet dancer and able to fulfil her wish to dance the role of the Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker.

In 2014 she had one of the coveted child roles in the Scottish Ballet production of the popular seasonal ballet.

All Fiona and husband Stuart’s daughters have been born prematurely – Anya was ten weeks early – but none have let it hold them back.

All the girls dance with eldest Romy (13) currently at the Larbert High School dance academy and Iana (11), Emmy (9) and Aela (7) keen to follow in their big sisters’ footsteps.

This means it’s a busy time for Fiona but she said that watching them dance and enjoying themselves is her reward.