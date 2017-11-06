Anti-social problem ‘has got worse’

A Bonnybridge councillor is calling on all political parties and police to work together to solve an anti-social problem in the town.

Councillor Billy Buchanan has invited Justice Secretary and Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson, local police and all Falkirk councillors to a meeting on the issue he believes is “rife” in every community.

Residents in Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge have recently raised complaints and say they are afraid to leave their homes due to intimidation.

Mr Buchanan raised the issue in a motion at a council executive meeting claiming it has got worse in local communities due to “the lack of any direct action to deal with it” by authorities.