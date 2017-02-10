Annette’s bittersweet love story inspiring romance this Valentine’s

Snack bar boss Annette Hammerton is aiming to help her trucker customers turn romantic for Valentine’s Day to create happy memories, despite her own bad experience.

For it was on Valentine’s Day 10 years ago that her relationship ended after 25 years.

The date of the break-up was particularly sad as Annette’s ex had wooed her with daily deliveries of cards and bouquets of flowers to her house every day in February until he turned up at her home in person on February 14.

“The house was like a flower shop,” said Annette (52). “I met him on holiday in Tenerife and I thought it was a holiday romance and I wouldn’t see him again.

“He was from Wales, but he got in touch with me and sent me a card and flowers every day in February until he turned up at my door on Valentine’s Day.

“We stayed together, had three kids and bought the shop. He is the reason I am here today. It was all very romantic and we celebrated Valentines Day every year until 10 years ago when we split – on Valentine’s Day.”

But Annette doesn’t want her own experience to spoil Valentine’s Day for other romantics and is offering a prize of a romantic meal for two for the winner of her charity draw.

“I wanted to make it a competition with a prize for the best Valentine’s Day story, but my customers are all truckers and they’ve no time for that.”

So if you have an interesting, humorous or romantic Valentine story, let Annette know and you could be dining out for free on Valentin’e night.

The £1 tickets are on sale at LAR News in Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead with proceeds going to a cancer charity.