Ann set to crown the Queen on Fair Day

A Fair Day veteran spoke of her delight at being given the honour of crowning the Queen elect this year.

Ann Ritchie (48), from Jessfield Place, learned of her role a week ago and admits it hasn’t really sunk in yet that she will be crowning Andrea Robertson on June 30.

She said: “I am really pleased to be asked. I couldn’t believe it, it is such an honour. I’m really nervous but I’m glad I said yes.

“I’m looking forward to my duties that lie ahead and many thanks to the people of Bo’ness for their congratulations and best wishes. This will be the best day of the year.”

Having grown up in Bo’ness, Ann is very much aware of the importance placed on the role.

Ann, married to Mark (37) has two children Lauren (26) and Darren (23) and grandson Archie (1) who will be enjoying his second Fair Day.

Ann was a flower girl and a presentee when she was at Grange Primary and has held a number of positions during her Fair committee career which spans over two decades.

Despite her close links to the event, it hasn’t stopped her seeking advice from those previously given the coveted role of crowning the Fair Queen.

“I have spoken to former lady crowners who have done it before and everybody is the same – that walk up the stairs is nerve wracking! You don’t want to trip and fall and embarrass yourself.

“Their advice was take your time and enjoy yourself. It will be the best day of your life. Enjoy it from start to finish. It’s a brilliant day.”

Scott McBride, the Fair committee chairperson, said: “Ann has worked for over 20 years in the Fair committee and has done a terrific amount of work for Bo’ness public school she deserves it.”