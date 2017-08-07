Animal fun at Apex Vets

There was fun for all the family ... and the animals too when Apex Vets held its annual Family Fun Day at the weekend.

Taking place in the Winchester Avenue premises of the popular veterinary practice, the event gave the public a chance to tour the surgery suite, as well as getting up close to some slithery critters!

Kisser the boa constrictor, Albert the chamelon and Harris hawk Loki from World of Wings, were just a few of the species on display.

There was also a bouncy castle and face painting for the youngsters.

Although entry was free, the day raised over £1000 for nominated charity Cat Protection from Fishcross and over £100 for Protecting Preloved Border Collies.

Director and vet Doug Paterson thanked all those who came along and supported the day.

He said: “We had over 1000 people attend which is well up on previous years. We had an army of staff, clients and supporters making cakes for our bake sale and lots of donations from local businesses for the tombola stall which together raised over £1000.

“We also had a pool filled with frankfurters and dogs had to pay 50p to dook for a frankfurter. This raised over £100 and was very successful!

“It was a cracking day and we would like to thank the community for getting behind it.”